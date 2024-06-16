BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Covid Truman Show - An Engineered Psy-op - Lee Merritt, M.D.
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
79 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
905 views • 11 months ago

Doctor Lee Merritt, M.D. has been engaged in the COVID show from the very beginning as a doubter. In this presentation Dr. Merritt shows how the COVID psy-op was constructed using The Truman Show as an analogy.

Uncovers facts that you will never get from mainstream sources and, in fact, many COVID doubter sources as well. Informative presentation that will prepare you for the next pandemic psy-op which will surely come as we see them ramp up the bird flu propaganda.

Subscribe to this channel for more updates.

Keywords
politics and current eventscovidpandemic panicshamdemiccovid liescovid narrativelee merritt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy