Targeted Justice files $1.3 Billion lawsuit against the DOJ, FBI, & DHS

Jeffrey Prather interviews Ana Toledo, lawyer for Targeted Justice, who is bringing a $1.3 billion lawsuit against the DOJ, FBI, & DHS. Originally aired 5.3.23.
https://www.targetedjustice.com
https://jeffreyprather.com/breaking-targeted-justice-sues-deep-state-torturers/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email