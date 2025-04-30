BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TOO MANY BIBLE TEACHERS. A PROBLEM TO BE CORRECTED SOON
End the global reset
End the global reset
80 followers
Follow
2
62 views • 4 months ago

The internet has too many teachers and too many videos and websites that those with the best teachings are really covered up. It is like a needle in a haystack. I am not saying I am some great teacher because I am not. I am only bringing out some facts. The internet is a swamp full of people who are never called to teach to begin with. Yes, none of us are error free. I just wanted to bring up what it says in James chapter 3 regarding too many teachers all at once


You can email me for questions or comments at


 [email protected]


⚡IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



THE PROPHETIC SAVANT


https://larrygmeguiar2.com/prophetic_savant.htm

