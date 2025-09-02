The Father's plan is seen in the divine decree

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #70; God had looked down the corridors of time and has filtered the details of everything we now live in, through HIS Justice System and completed by the Divine Decree. Looking into Ephesians chapter one we note the plan of GOD from eternity past. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!