The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the Aerospace Forces, using high-precision long-range missiles, including 'Kinzhal' hypersonic missiles, began to inflict massive strikes on the places of the deployment of personnel of foreign mercenaries, strategically important military facilities and decision-making centers throughout Ukraine. On the night of March 22, Russia continued to launch massive missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. This time, Russian missiles destroyed numerous objects of the strategically important energy infrastructure.................
