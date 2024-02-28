BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Leftist Immigration ‘Reform’ Made YOUR Streets DEADLIER
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 02/28/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 28, 2024


In the aftermath of the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, the media is insisting that the increase in crime across the country has nothing to do with illegal immigration. But Blaze News Senior Editor Daniel Horowitz joins Glenn with the real stats. Daniel warns that Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro is practically emptying out his prisons and sending the criminals — many part of the brutal gang Tren de Aragua — to America. He also uses the latest data to make the case that YES, crime has gone up because of our open border and progressive "criminal justice reform" policies.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm9EXUpz1VI

Keywords
americacrimemurderimmigrationvenezuelaborderleftistillegal immigrantsglenn beckdeadlynicolas madurastreetsreformstatscriminal justicedaniel horowitztren de aragualaken rileyemptying out prisonsbrutal gang
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy