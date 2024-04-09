Covid clots

For whatever reason, America’s health officials haven’t seemed publicly interested in answering a crucial question: How many illnesses and deaths can be attributed to COVID versus the vaccines or some combination? Today, we look at shocking and graphic evidence that independent researchers are trying to make sense of, in the absence of helpful guidance from the usual authorities: a mysterious fibrous material being discovered in the veins and arteries of the dead. A caution: some of the images in our report are graphic.

