IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM MARY MYSTIC ROSE 2023 POSTPONING & DIMINISHING THE WAR BY PRAYERS & FASTING!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3 views • 02/20/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Premiered Feb 18, 2023 #MotherandRefuge #rosamystica #ourladyofrosamystica

Dear children, I call you to My Heart of Loving Mother where you will be safeguarded from the Storm, invoke My Help and I will cover you with My Mantle of Stars, DO NOT forget the Rosary Prayer, which is the Weapon par Excellence, soon the War will come and the World will be in chaos.


Therefore, as of today, prepare your Souls for this event, which can be POSTPONED and LESSENED by means of the Rosary Prayers every day, the Devotion to the Precious Blood of My Son, as well as the Hours of the Passion of Luisa Picarreta.


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


(more links at source site)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X4Z-QEej-U

Keywords
christianreligionwarcatholicfastingprayersrosaryvirgin marypostponingour ladyrosa mysticadiminishinghours of the passionluisa picarretaprecious blood of jesus
