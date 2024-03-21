Alex Jones Full Show 3/20/24 w/ Max Keiser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TEXAS RISING: Lone Star State Pulls Over 8 Billion Out Of BlackRock & Is Leading Way to Secure US Border – FULL SHOW 3/20/24
The White House is now gaslighting Americans by saying Texas will “sow chaos” if law enforcement arrests and deports illegals! Meanwhile, France & Russia confirm buildup of NATO troops for invasion of Ukraine! Special guests include Anthony Rubin of Muckraker and whistleblower Carlos Arellano sharing the latest on the border and more!