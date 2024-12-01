BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
French MEP Sarah Knafo tells Ursula von der Leyen, to her face:
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
2
6 months ago

"You will not turn our continent into a soulless and uninteresting space, where your technocratic whims rule and dictate morality."


"We will grant you no respite. We will no longer allow you to operate in the shadows. We will be the spotlight focused on your actions. Europeans must know the truth. They want it, they need it, and they have the right to it."

