Gog’s NWO Russia is persecuting Christians while Satan’s NWO West is trying to kill real Christians

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2024). Gog's NWO Russia and Putin seems to be persecuting & arresting evangelical Christians and making evangelism outside the church illegal, while Satan Lucifer's Western feminist nations' Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites are trying to assassinate the real Christians to try to silence them. Both Russia and the Western nations leave the fake Christians alone and do not persecute them. End of transmission…
