Crises That Hurt in Progress

The crises of our time that are hurting each of us are increasing in both number and intensity.

The global control bigwigs and their crew of operatives are making moves to reestablish their momentum and complete the dominance they have intended.

Can the “white hat alliance” counter and resolve the cabal-engineered crises and bring us to a better world?





~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:



https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com