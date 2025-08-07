People are being shot like animals - by IDF calling it Gaza food aid

146 views • 1 month ago

They’re not armed. They’re not soldiers. They’re civilians carrying plastic bags, hoping to bring home some flour or pasta...how high is the price they have to pay for one bag of food?' — MSF coordinator.

