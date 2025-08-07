People are being shot like animals - by IDF calling it Gaza food aid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
date 2025-08-07

Gaza aid distribution deaths at hands of IDF, US private contractors 'orchestrated killing' — MSF
'People are being shot like animals.
They’re not armed. They’re not soldiers. They’re civilians carrying plastic bags, hoping to bring home some flour or pasta...how high is the price they have to pay for one bag of food?' — MSF coordinator.