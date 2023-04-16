I’m a Little Angry with God Because of Children Suffering, Free Will, Discipline, Assault vs Parenting, Who Bares the Responsibility? Why We Keep Blaming God? Our Rebellion Towards God’s Laws

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/b1wlHYWYs7E
20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2
Cut:
00m45s - 16m19s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“WE WANT TO BLAME GOD FOR WHAT THE PARENT CHOSE TO DO.”
@ 06m40s
“THE PERSON WHO MAKES THE DECISION BARES THE RESPONSIBILITY. GOD MADE THIS BEAUTIFUL SYSTEM WHERE IF YOU MAKE THE DECIDION, YOU BARE THE RESPONSIBILITY.”
@ 11nm07s
“I FEEL GOD’S MADE A PERFECT SYSTEM WHEN IT COMES TO DECISION AND RESPONSIBILITY. WE USE OUR WILL IN HARMONY WITH GOD’S LOVE – THERE IS NEVER GOING TO BE A NEGATIVE RESULT, EVER. IF WE USE OUR WILL OUT OF HARMONY WITH GOD’S LOVE – THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A NEGATIVE RESULT OF WHICH WE BARE THE RESPONSIBILITY. AND THAT’S A PERFECT SYSTEM.”
@ 15m35s