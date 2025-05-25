VAXXED DRUMMER DIES INSTANTLY, FALLS INTO GRAVE

https://x.com/resilient333/status/1926313222254034987 Friday, May 23, 2025 at 4:12 PM - Busia: Shock as Man Falls in Grave after Collapsing, Dies Instantly During Another Person’s Burial

A village in Budalangi, Busia county, is reeling in shock and fear following a mysterious death during a burial ceremony.

In a now-viral video, church members were singing hymns beside an open grave during the final rites. As the choir’s music reached its climax, the designated drummer suddenly collapsed, rolling into the grave, to the shock of the mourners. Three mourners jumped in to rescue him, but he was tragically found dead, according to information shared.

In a video that has since gone viral, church members were seen at the graveside, singing hymns as the body was at the peripheral, awaiting to be lowered into the grave for the final burial rites. However, in a spur of the moment, and as the music rose to a crescendo, a man, who was the designated drummer, was spotted rolling over to the grave, and falling into it after suddenly collapsing.

His fall nearly led to the fall of one of the pallbearers, who was helping to bring the body closer into the grave.

While many struggled to come to terms with the man’s fall into the grave, three mourners jumped right into the grave to pick him up, but sadly, he was no more, as reported by Mulembe FM. The video ended at the point when the horrified mourners observed as the man was picked from the grave.

Kenyans react to video

This video has since horrified many who took to the comment section to send their condolences. Many were saddened by the fragility of life, noting that it was incredible that he was alive in one moment and dead in the next. Others could not help but let their superstition kick in. Netizens, especially from the Luhya community, gave reasons for what this meant to them.

They claimed a connection between the person who was being buried with the one who died instantly.

Here are some of the comments:

Êva Aurelia Kayesi said: “Waaa, death is truly unpredictable, nobody knows the time and date, may he rest in peace.”

CyN Thia said: “It could be cardiac arrest, men should get checked, they’re dropping dead alarmingly.”

Phillip Dande said: “Till we meet again happened too soon, nobody knows the hour or the time.”

Alaka Owa Nasirwa: “Aki, I lack words to express the demise of my friend Emanuel, nothing to add or remove than let his soul rest in peace.”

Luhya elders provide cultural meaning of collapsing at grave

Speaking to TV47, a Luhya elder gave a cultural and seemingly superstitious explanation on the reason for the man’s death at the grave. He speculated that dying at someone else’s burial often means that one wronged the deceased, and thus their death is a result of the dead person’s vengeance.

“In Luhya tradition, it’s taboo for anyone who had an affair with the spouse of the deceased to attend their burial. If they do, they risk collapsing and dying on the spot. This is a clear case of cultural justice,” he was quoted by the TV station.

The elder said that in the event of wronging a person before their death, one should avoid attending the burials without proper traditional cleansing to ward off the deceased’s.

However, these explanations are not backed by any scientific proof.

On the other hand, sudden collapse and instant deaths occur due to several reasons, as detailed by the Mayo Clinic. Sudden death after collapsing can be caused by several underlying medical conditions, with cardiac arrest being the most common. Harvard Health also links such sudden episodes to undiagnosed heart conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, especially in seemingly healthy individuals.

