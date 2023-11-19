JD Farag Prophecy Update 20231119 - How Does All This Get Me to Jesus?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Nov 19, 2023
Prophecy Update - 2023-11-19
How Does All This Get Me to Jesus?
Pastor JD explains how any hope of surviving let alone thriving in this last hour will be predicated upon how we answer the question of, “How does all this get me to Jesus.”
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt3eXlxYmtuP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=