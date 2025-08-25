The Decline of Globalism & The Resurgence of Individualism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The grand experiment of globalism is showing cracks—and its champions know it. For decades, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and allied elites pushed a vision of borderless economies, uniform cultures, and top-down control, packaged in buzzwords like “sustainability” and “inclusivity.” But rising nationalism, economic disillusionment, and populist pushback are exposing its failures. From Brexit to surging independence movements across Europe and beyond, people are rejecting dictates from Davos boardrooms in favor of sovereignty, local values, and self-reliance. Even the WEF’s much-touted “Great Reset” is faltering, forcing a rebrand into “inclusive capitalism” that few are buying. As supply chain chaos, soaring energy costs, and ESG backlash deepen, the globalist model looks less like a utopia—and more like a crumbling façade.
