Another day of Ukrainian deaths continues, now their units with several armored vehicles, trying to counterattack towards Sevchenko, a settlement on the direction of #Pokrovsk or Krasnoarmeysk, which is under the control by the Russian Armed Forces. Instead of gaining results after the attack, the Russian troops of the Sudoplatov drone operator continue to confidently ambush enemy troops, destroying them along with the infiltrated armored convoys, as in the footage released by the Sudoplatov team on March 5, 2025. Ukrainian troops have carried out a series of counterattacks in and around Pokrovsk over the past few days, trying to recapture large areas. They attacked south by moving out from Pokrovsk, but again swallowed a bitter pill after facing the Russian giant in that direction.

During the failed mission, on the night of March 5 a column of Kiev troops - consisting of three armored vehicles and up to 30 personnel - moved towards Shevchenko. As everyone expected, they ended up encountering two Russian FPV drone operators at two separate points. All three armored vehicles were successfully disabled and eliminated in the morning by FPV including by Russian infantry, while Kiev's personnel were completely eliminated. Now, every destruction vehicles and personnel killed would be a big surprise for another Ukrainian army, considering some soldiers were wearing thermal camouflage suits to avoid being detected by Russian FPV drones, but it was of useless to them.

Meanwhile, on the same day on the same direction, Russian troops from the Atlant battalion under the 35th Guards Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Tsentr Group of Forces, destroyed Ukrainian manpower to disrupt their personnel rotation. Attack drones dropped several mortars on the ground, causing Ukrainian positions to erupt in heavy fire, as shown in footage shared by the Russian Defense Ministry. This Ukrainian action is a clear indication that Kiev is facing serious problems and exhaustion, if it continues to force its soldiers to fight. But, it seems that Kiev keeps repeating the same mistakes!

