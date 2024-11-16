BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump is NOW Fulfilling Bible Prophecy, Here's How (It's NOT What You Think)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
797 views • 6 months ago

Every Christian has an opinion about the newly re-elected Donald Trump, but what does the Bible say? Who funded his campaign to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars? And where does his loyalty truly reside? Find out what is now unfolding both in the US and in the geopolitical arena and what to expect with the next Trump presidency. Get spiritually prepared for tribulation!


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Get Bible Prophecy Secrets on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8RqxocV/

Keywords
trumpgodholy spiritchristianprophecydonald trump2025end times2024elon muskantichristchristian newsthe trump prophecyjulie greenwhat is mystery babylonjavier mileikim clement propheciestrump latest newstrump prophecy updateafter the electionwhere is mystery babylon
