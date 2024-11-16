Trump is NOW Fulfilling Bible Prophecy, Here's How (It's NOT What You Think)

Every Christian has an opinion about the newly re-elected Donald Trump, but what does the Bible say? Who funded his campaign to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars? And where does his loyalty truly reside? Find out what is now unfolding both in the US and in the geopolitical arena and what to expect with the next Trump presidency. Get spiritually prepared for tribulation!





