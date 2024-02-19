© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breakdown Of The Attack On Farmers. Government Is Mandating 25% Of Farmers Land Become Unusable
This Is The Plan To Devalue Their Land & Ultimately Remove Them From Their Properties, Here’s How..
Source @💊 TRUTH PILLS 💊