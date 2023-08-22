Maui To Become Globalist Smart City? Wealthy Property Owners Somehow Spared From Vicious Maui Fires

More and more Maui residents are asking questions as to why wealthy property owners’ homes were spared from the deadly fires.

Leonard Junya Nakoa is here to talk about the deadly Maui fires and what's really going on behind the scenes.

Government officials are refusing to release official death toll numbers.

Many of the dead are expected to be young children.

We may be dealing with a 9-11 style tragedy with massive casualties.

In spite of all of this, local communities have come together to support people in their time of need.

The government is making it difficult for people who are organizing emergency aid.

The Coast Guard is inexplicably blocking boats from getting supplies to those in need.

One theory that is gaining traction is that this was done intentionally as a way to get property owners to sell their land.

Greedy developers have wanted the land inside the town of Lahaina for years.

However, the property owners have refused to sell.

Residents of Lahaina have not been permitted to use water to maintain their properties.

Rich homeowners were allowed to use all the water they wanted.

This made for dryer conditions in poorer communities.

The powers that be are trying to displace the residents to build globalist smart cities and if the succeed in Maui they will move on to other parts of the country.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network