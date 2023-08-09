Colonel Douglas Macgregor explains what he meant by his statement of there not being a 2024 election. Elections may need to happen sooner if Biden steps down suddenly. Americans no longer trust the electoral process. He says we could conceivably go through a time of significant turmoil as it all falls apart for Washington suddenly:



"The process may be postponed or depending on what happens, if the government should fall apart.. If the President suddenly steps down.. I don't see much evidence for the Vice President taking over. Conceivably we could go through a period of rather significant turmoil until things sort themselves out. That may require elections sooner or later than originally planned. There are a lot of Americans who no longer trust the electoral process.

Nixon said well the reason I'm not going to contest the election is because I know the hands will be safe in the hands of President Kennedy because Kennedy is a patriot and the country will be safe. I think there are large numbers of Americans that are concerned about the people governing us that that would no longer carry weight with them..(A new election)..I think the party is going to go on until the last minute. I think the people will party and live in the houses they do in Washington until it all falls apart."

It sounds like he's talking about a storm like situation, does it not?



