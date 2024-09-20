BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alice Sisters (2022, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 8 months ago

Alice Sisters is a puzzle platformer developed by French company OrionSoft and published by French company Pixealheart Corporation. It was also released for Linux, PC, Atari Falcon 030, Dreamcast and Game Boy Advance.

The game is a sequel to Alice's Mom's Rescue!. Alice's mom needs to be rescued again. This time, the mountain villain, a flying demon, freezes her and takes her away. Now Alice and her sister have to rescue her.

Control both sisters on their way to the exit in each level. You can switch between the two characters any time, and there is also the ability to play both of them at the same time in 2-playe co-op. Both can jump, but Alice's sister can jump higher while Alice falls more slowly. Alice's sister can throw red ball to kill enemies or destroy certain blocks. Alice can shrink when she jumps on a small mushroom and become normal again by jumping on a large mushroom. When shrunk, Alice can go through narrow tunnels. Both sisters can jump onto enemies to squash them. There are four levels of difficulty. Only on the highest level your lives are limited. On the easiest level, you have three hitpoints, while on the other levels you die in one hit. There are checkpoints in the levels and there is a password for each level, too. You often need to find keys and activate switches to unlock doors or activate platforms.

Keywords
genesisplatformermega driveorionsoftpixelheart corporationjoshprod
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy