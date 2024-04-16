Flyover Conservatives Show - DR. BRYAN ARDIS - What you Don't Know about Nicotine could KILL YOU - Exposing the Lie. Revealing the Benefits - 4-15-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
Dr. Bryan Ardis:
WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com