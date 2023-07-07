Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 6

▪️Russian troops launched another massive strike on military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Critical infrastructure in Lviv, as well as AFU military equipment depots and bases were hit.

▪️In the Lyman area, the Ukrainian command continues to pull down manpower and armored vehicles to the front line.

Russian troops are striking at identified targets: a Swedish CV90 IFV was destroyed for the first time.

▪️On the Bakhmut section of the front, Russian units repulsed all enemy attacks near Berkhivka.

Amid the AFU retreat, the assault groups regained control of previously lost territories in the area of the reservoir.

▪️To the south, fierce fighting continues in the area of Klishchiivka.

Russian troops repulsed all attempts to occupy heights near the settlement and did not allow the enemy to break into the village.

▪️The AFU once again launched a massive strike on populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration.

Infrastructure and residential buildings in Donetsk and Horlivka were damaged. One person was killed and at least six more were wounded.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the AFU units do not stop undertaking sorties near the villages of Pyatykhatky and Zherebyanka.

The Russian troops confidently hold the defenses and promptly suppress all attempts to break through them.

▪️In Kherson region, the AFU continue shelling the front-line settlements on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Every day the enemy fires dozens of shells, causing damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Source @rybar




