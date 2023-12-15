Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is What 24 HOURS of Our Lives in GAZA Looks Like - Close Up
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
16 views
Published 2 months ago

This is what 24 hours of our lives in Gaza look like | Close Up

We asked 10 people in Gaza to record moments of their day. The result is inspiring and heartbreaking.

Seventy days have passed since the Israeli military launched an all-out assault on Gaza following an attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. In those 70 days, more than 18,800 Palestinians have been killed, most of them children and women.

To read more about this video:

https://www.aljazeera.com/program/al-jazeera-close-up/2023/12/15/this-is-what-24-hours-of-our-lives-in-gaza-look-like-close-up?traffic_source=rss

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket