This is What 24 HOURS of Our Lives in GAZA Looks Like - Close Up

This is what 24 hours of our lives in Gaza look like | Close Up
We asked 10 people in Gaza to record moments of their day. The result is inspiring and heartbreaking.
Seventy days have passed since the Israeli military launched an all-out assault on Gaza following an attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. In those 70 days, more than 18,800 Palestinians have been killed, most of them children and women.
To read more about this video:
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/al-jazeera-close-up/2023/12/15/this-is-what-24-hours-of-our-lives-in-gaza-look-like-close-up?traffic_source=rss
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.