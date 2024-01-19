How the Best and Brightest Excel in 'university'

In the US many students are cheating their way through college by paying Africans to study and do their tests for them. The poor Africans go on to attain advanced degrees for them. The Africans earn graduate degrees, masters degrees, and PhDs for them. American 'university' students give their login information and password so that their African helpers can access the digital campus library to study the materials and then take the tests.





