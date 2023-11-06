Watch This Like Your Life Depends On It! ~ SynBio Transhumans and 10G

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Skynet and Nueralink and The Terminator of Humanity...A Reality Show Going on NOW..https://youtu.be/EP3qUPshez8
Gen Z The Slow Kill of the Last Generation by Vx..Proof and Evidence.. WTF UP PARENTS WTF UP!!!
https://youtu.be/N3mXBe6G75k
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Aplanetruth15
https://www.youtube.com/@aplanetruth1571/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
aPLANEtruth
https://rumble.com/user/aPLANEtruth