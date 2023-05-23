© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sadiq Khan suffered a heart attack while attending a climate change conference in Scotland, it has emerged.
The Mayor of London, 52, has revealed how he had a minor cardiac arrest while on stage at Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021.
#ClownWorld 🤡
Sent in by D.S.C.
Source @Covid BC