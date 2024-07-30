"WAR IS COMING" - THE SPREADING, ESCALATING CIVIL WAR OF THE U.S.A [PROPHECY]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's Word: A civil war is coming to Babylon. The time period Yah first said was 'not less than 3 years, and that ONLY IF THEY PRAY.' America you did not pray. Not only that, you heaped up mockery towards the Lord's truth and cursed it with many curses- therefore the time period for the war's length has increased BEYOND 3 years. A harsh war between the govt. of USA and its people is prophesied- "a spreading, escalating war" - America HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
All I will say is, finally and PRAISE THE LORD. There is no 'higher picture quality' available for this video- highest I could manage to get through is 720P. It should be enough though- video has sound/ picture, all you need is time to watch. It is enough. All I can say is the warfare of it, I described it while recording without knowing it would actually happen. Prophecies referred to will be added later, if I referred to any. Thank you.*
