Tapping into the Human BioField and how its Reshaping our Understanding of Life w/ Eileen McKusick

*

*

*

*

*

In this episode, we’re joined by Eileen McKusick—scientist, inventor, and pioneering entrepreneur—whose groundbreaking work is transforming how we understand the human energy field. As a leading expert in the science of the human biosphere, Eileen has created a comprehensive map of the biofield, offering a radically new framework for how the body, mind, and energy system interact. Her work helps us see the biosphere not as an abstract idea, but as a real, living structure that surrounds and influences every human being.

-

Eileen has trained over 3,500 practitioners in her method and leads a team of 10 advanced specialists who work alongside her. In addition to her clinical and teaching work, Eileen has published peer-reviewed scientific studies that explore the measurable effects of biofield therapy, offering credible evidence that supports her approach to energy-based healing and human systems.

-

Her research and direct practice are helping to redefine what it means to be alive—and how we can consciously work with our own fields to foster wellness, clarity, and deeper self-understanding.

-

Learn more and follow her work at https://www.biofieldtuning.com/

*

*

