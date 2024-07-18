BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Wisdom of Your Body
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
84 views • 10 months ago

Understanding Your Body's Natural Barriers: Protecting Against Illness


In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, we delve into the importance of your body's natural barriers—such as your skin and gut lining—in protecting against illness. Learn how these barriers function and why it is crucial not to breach them through methods like injections. We also discuss the benefits of obtaining nutrients from whole foods rather than supplements, emphasizing the body's ability to selectively absorb what it needs. Join us as we explore how proper nutrition and respecting the body's natural defenses are key to maintaining health.




00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast


00:19 Understanding Body Barriers


00:52 The Importance of Skin and Gut Barriers


02:24 Vaccines and Body Reactions


04:53 The Wisdom of the Body's Natural Barriers


05:57 Nutrient-Rich Foods vs. Supplements


08:15 Biological Transmutations and Alchemy


09:55 The Power of Whole Foods


19:01 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
natural remediesimmune systemgut healthholistic healthherbal medicineskin healthhealthy livingginger health benefitsnutrient absorptionimmunity boostreal food nutritionnatural barriersbody barriersmucous barrierprevent illnessfood nutrientsbiological transmutationcollagen benefitsbody wisdom
