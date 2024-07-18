The Wisdom of Your Body

Understanding Your Body's Natural Barriers: Protecting Against Illness





In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, we delve into the importance of your body's natural barriers—such as your skin and gut lining—in protecting against illness. Learn how these barriers function and why it is crucial not to breach them through methods like injections. We also discuss the benefits of obtaining nutrients from whole foods rather than supplements, emphasizing the body's ability to selectively absorb what it needs. Join us as we explore how proper nutrition and respecting the body's natural defenses are key to maintaining health.













00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast





00:19 Understanding Body Barriers





00:52 The Importance of Skin and Gut Barriers





02:24 Vaccines and Body Reactions





04:53 The Wisdom of the Body's Natural Barriers





05:57 Nutrient-Rich Foods vs. Supplements





08:15 Biological Transmutations and Alchemy





09:55 The Power of Whole Foods





19:01 Conclusion and Final Thoughts