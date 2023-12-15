Original Song Written and Sung by SHaDoWCa7 "It's A Long Road"

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post in June of 2019 along with her original description:

"I wrote this song for all my friends out there who are going through very troublesome times. It seems that life today is so much more stressful than I can ever remember. I want to say to everyone "Don't give up on the world or yourself! Keep hanging on, because there is HOPE ... it can come in the next minute, in the next day, or in the next week ... Never give up!" I love you all. ❤"

Original Lyrics Written by Destiny Cross: It's a Long Road

I'm tired of the stressed life,

I aim to be free!

I'm looking for a refuge,

Something I can believe.

It's a long road we ride,

And we stumble and slide,

It's hard when you're working,

And see nothing ahead,

It's hard when you're trying,

But inside you feel dead,

It's a hard road we ride,

Full of heartache and pride,

It's hot in the desert,

We're searching for grace!

A place with cool water,

A Hope to embrace!

It's high time we tend to,

All the evil we've done,

It's time we surrender,

And look to the One!

A battle's begun,

There's a race to be run!

