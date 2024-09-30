SSP: Phil Schneider - UFO's, ET's, Deep Underground Alien Bases, Alien Agenda (12 min mark start), // Truth Channel Special Edition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SSP: Phil Schneider - UFO's, ET's, Deep Underground Alien Bases, Alien Agenda // Truth Channel Special Edition. This is a 1995 lecture - audio remastered to clean up - starts at the 12 min mark. It is HIGHLY PROBABLE that Timeline Alpha and Bravo will DIVERGE at 2028 and Jesus the Christ (God) will return... Jesus and his Chariots of Fire (UFO's) will be called a "Hostile Alien Invasion"...