Ivanhoe (1989, Atari ST)

Ivanhoe is a beat'em up originally developed by the French branch of British company Ocean Software and published by Ocean Software. It was also released for the Amiga.

You play the legendary knight Ivanhoe, and you need to rescue King Richard from the clutches of evil Prince John. Richard is held captive in a castle in Austria, and Ivanhoe needs to make his way all the way from Britain to this castle.

Ivanhoe can jump, slash with his sword and use his shield block attacks. The shield is used use you push any upper direction. You can then hold the shield inseven directions, but you cannot move. You need press fire to leave this defence mode. You can jump by pressing an upper direction while you are not defending.

Some enemies leave behind power-ups. One power up makes you attack in three directions at once, others give you a better shield or shield or sword.