4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】Fellow fighter NorthAurora donated to the ROLF and chose to volunteer as a customer service representative for it because he was touched by the 2019 Hong Kong protests! We must protect and safeguard the ROLF/ROLS!
#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】北方信使战友说他既捐款又选择在法治基金做义工客服是因为他为2019年香港运动所触动！我们要保护和守护法治基金和法治社会！
#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共