WEF USEFUL IDIOTS - PUSH BUG EATING AGENDA BY TELLING PEOPLE NOT TO EAT MEAT
Tilt
110 Subscribers
95 views
Published 2 months ago

More WEF useful idiots pushing the don't eat meat agenda, funded by the 'World Bank'.  Hope these liberal idiots are the first to go !!  

Going to go out and eat half a cow now just p*** these clueless idiots off.

Keywords
climate changemeatclimateweathertrailsengineeringchembugsgeo

