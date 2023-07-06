Walter Veith - THE FOUNDATIONS OF THE EARTH - 2. Time To Make A Chioce

»TIME IS RUNNING OUT« Every person comes to the point of making a decision at some point. This decision often has consequences for the rest of life. When our earth was created, everything was seemingly perfect and in wonderful harmony. But it was not long before the first human couple was also faced with a decision. The rest is history. Today, about six thousand years later we look back on the long history of mankind. There were wonderful moments, but also tragic ones. The former image of perfect beauty has been completely consumed and only a fraction of the original creation remains. And again mankind is faced with a decision. But this time it affects everyone personally. Nobody can take this decision from us, because it has eternity value, one way or the other. Prof. Veith draws an extensive suspense about the events on our earth, the constant change and increase catastrophes in an extent of brutal magnitude. It is to be expected that these things still increase in strength and bring a strong distress for each individual human being. It is time to make a choice. Who will you choose? Are you ready?

