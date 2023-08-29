BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Thank you Lord for giving us Michael Jaco at this time. He is discussing the Maui situation and says Maui has been a child trafficking location for decades and there are underground bases under Maui
140 views • 08/29/2023

I really believe this Maui situation is blowing things wide open.  People need to rise up.  I mean what are they going to do to us next ?  How about the big hurricane headed to Florida.  Here we go again.  Get involved. Get off your fat ass and get out there and throw a carton of eggs on some political scum bag politician in your area. That would be a good start.

ciamichaeljaco
