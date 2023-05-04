BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BODYCAM 📹 ILLINOIS WOMAN LAUGHS, PLAYS DUMB AFTER KILLING TWO PEOPLE 🏎💀💀 IN DEADLY DUI CRASH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
54 views • 05/04/2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@LawAndCrime


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7kk6kj


Bodycam footage shows an Illinois woman laughing and playing dumb after she killed two people in a deadly DUI crash on April 10, 2022. Stephanie Melgoza blew three times over the legal limit shortly after failing every other sobriety test performed by East Peoria officers. "This doesn't happen. I go to Bradley," the clearly intoxicated woman said referencing the private university she was set to graduate from in the coming weeks. “You’re pathetic,” an officer said to Melgoza in the hospital when she continued to joke around after learning the two victims died. Melgoza pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI death and two counts of aggravated reckless driving before getting sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday.


#Bodycam #Illinois #LawAndCrime


https://www.wcbu.org/local-news/2023-04-27/former-bradley-student-sentenced-to-14-years-in-prison-for-fatal-dui-that-killed-2


https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/2023/05/us-woman-laughs-sings-dances-in-police-custody-after-killing-two-people-while-drink-driving.html


https://thefreethoughtproject.com/cop-watch/disgraced-cop-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-boys-at-youth-special-forces-camp-he-started-at-church

accidentarrestdemon possessioneast peoriavehicular homicidestephanie meglozabradley college
