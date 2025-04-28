HOMELAND SECURITY KRISTI NOEM'S PURSE 👜 STOLEN AT RESTAURANT❗

Kristi Noem was enjoying Easter dinner with her family at a restaurant when a thief swiped her bag. Two Secret Service agents were nearby but apparently did not see what was happening. According to reports, Noem placed her handbag under the table. The thief wore a medical mask and used his foot to swipe her bag. In it was her passport, driver's license, DHS badge and $3,000 in cash. Inside Edition shares some tips from security experts on how to keep your bag safe.





WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was stolen at a Washington, D.C. restaurant Sunday night, according to department officials.

The department in an email said Noem had money in her purse to buy gifts for her children and grandchildren and to pay for Easter dinner and other activities.





The department in an email didn’t specify what was stolen, but CNN — which was first to report the story — said the thief took about $3,000 in cash, as well as Noem’s keys, driver’s license, passport, checks, makeup bag, medication and Homeland Security badge. The department said Noem had cash in her purse to pay for gifts, dinner and other activities for her family on Easter.





The Homeland Security Secretary is protected by U.S. Secret Service agents. The Secret Service referred questions about the incident to Homeland Security headquarters.