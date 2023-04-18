New Home PEMF Med Bed

https://usamedbed.com/home-pemf-med-bed/

Our new PEMF med bed can run thousands of frequencies for mental, physical and spiritual health. This technology comes with a book that includes thousands of frequency codes that send PEMF energy into a blanket with silver thread and thus sends these frequencies into the body.

How does PEMF therapy work?

Pulsed PEMF therapy sends magnetic energy into the body. These energy waves work with your body’s natural magnetic field to improve healing. The magnetic fields help you to increase electrolytes and ions. This naturally influences electrical changes on a cellular level and influences cellular metabolism. It works with your body’s own recovery processes to help relieve chronic pain. Best of all, it’s entirely safe.

Ultimately, the human body requires electricity to sign signals throughout the body and to your brain. PEMF therapy effectively can realign the electricity in your cells. When a cell is stimulated, it allows positive charges to enter a cell in an open ION channel. The inside of this cell becomes positively charged, which will trigger other electrical currents, turning into pulses. This can positively influence movement, healing, and sending of signals. Any disruption in electrical currents can lead to dysfunction or illness. Pulsed PEMF therapy helps restore this disruption in electrical current to the normal state, which promotes overall wellness.

