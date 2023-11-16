America is "The Kingdom of God" on Earth Appropriating the National Power

America is "The Kingdom of God" on Earth Appropriating the National PowerRead Along Blog: : https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/11/america-is-kingdom-of-god-on-earth.html

America is "The Kingdom of God" on Earth As in Heaven Appropriating the National Power From Time Spend Alone With God. The power manifests according to how much time the people spend alone seeking God's Kingdom.

Only God is Right. To know what is right, and the truth it must come from the voice of God speaking to each person. In the inner man. The little child within each person. No other voice can teach the heart, the mind, and the spirit of man but Father's voice living within them. Hearing that voice which is pure, clean without sin but perfect love that casts out sin can man appropriate the National, personal power of a living God. Who breathes life into all souls and brings peace to our minds. Outside of God's voice, there is no voice that can comfort the human mind and bring peace.

















All our Founding Fathers Obeyed God and did seek God's Kingdom on the earth like it is in heaven.

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.