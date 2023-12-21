Maria Zeee Uncensored: Uninjected Aussie Mum DENIED Life Saving Surgery - GOOD NEWS UPDATE!

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Dec 20, 2023





Aussie mum Vicki Derderian is being refused a life-saving heart transplant due to her unwillingness to comply with the deadly COVID injection mandate, which could cause further damage to her heart and possibly end her life. Her spokespeople Walter & Kylee join Maria for a positive update on Vicki's situation.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v42ek6b-uncensored-uninjected-aussie-mum-denied-life-saving-surgery-good-news-updat.html