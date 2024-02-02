© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stolen Valor
* America last under [Bidan].
* Joe has no shame in feigning sympathy and lying to grieving family.
* He lies about Beau’s cause of death...again.
* He never had our military in his best interest.
* No surprise that he flip-flopped on promises.
* We’ve got him to thank for this mess.
* His moves on world stage put America at risk.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (1 February 2024)