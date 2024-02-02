Stolen Valor

* America last under [Bidan].

* Joe has no shame in feigning sympathy and lying to grieving family.

* He lies about Beau’s cause of death...again.

* He never had our military in his best interest.

* No surprise that he flip-flopped on promises.

* We’ve got him to thank for this mess.

* His moves on world stage put America at risk.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (1 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/ZBil5G2kKvo