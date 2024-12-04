BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Regenerative Medicine for Healing Joints Naturally
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
159 views • 6 months ago

Are you struggling with joint pain but want to avoid long-term reliance on NSAIDs, cortisone injections, or the risks of surgery? Today Dr. Hotze will explore a revolutionary approach to joint healing using your body’s own natural resources. Learn how regenerative treatments like Alpha 2 Macroglobulin, Ozone Therapy, Wharton’s Jelly, and exosomes are transforming joint health by reducing inflammation and promoting cartilage regeneration.

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses how regenerative therapies work, the benefits they offer, and why they can be a safer, more effective alternative to traditional treatments. Tune in for insights on how you can heal your joints naturally and regain mobility without invasive surgery.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthnaturaljoint painregenerative medicinedr steven hotzewellness revolution
