Hide Yourself, Pharaoh: Hearing God's Warnings

Pharaoh and his servants ignore the warnings of Moses at his peril, while the prudent Egyptians give heed to the word of God. Christians also need to recognize the warnings in the scripture to them, and not ignore them.
