Leaving the American Dream for Safety

Many Americans are struggling financially and one survey pointed to 45% saying that they do not believe the American dream of prosperity is valid any more. Furthermore, it has been claimed by Bryn Elise that “the new American dream is to leave" and “pack up and head to ... somewhere where we aren’t being poisoned by our food, we don’t need 2-3 jobs to survive and where health care isn’t the luxury but the norm.” What will happen to their USA dollars after the USA is conquered? Are all people around the world about to have nowhere to hide, according to Michael Snyder, once more and more Artificial Intelligence is used? Philadelphian Christians have long felt that Americans (and others) will flee and escape to a place of safety in the wilderness, consistent with prophecies in Revelation 3:7-13 and 12:13-17. If so, how can they eat if the coming Beast and Antichrist power control buying and selling as Revelation 13:15-18 prophecies? Does the Bible give clues as to where a place of protection and escape could be? What about Moab in Isaiah 16 and references to Jordan in Jeremiah? What about Petra or some other rocky and cave-filled place in Jordan? Will only a minority of end-time Christians go there? How will they know when to go, as well as where not to go, according to Zephaniah 2? What did Jesus say to do? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these questions.





An article with more details on the possible place is available titled 'There is a Place of Safety for the Philadelphians. Why it May Be Near Petra' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/place.htm