Red-Faced Pentagon Can’t Explain Delay in Finding Missing F-35

All US Marine Corps aircraft were grounded Monday after a stealth F-35 jet mysteriously disappeared in South Caroline. The stand-down applies to all Marine domestic and international aircraft. The order was issued by General Eric Smith, the acting commandant of the Marines. He said the stand down will ensure the service is maintaining operational standardization of combat-ready aircraft with well-prepared pilots and crews. The question that is on the minds of a lot people, however, is why it took the Pentagon so long to find the missing F-35.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/19/23

Show guest: Thomas Baker, Author, The Fall of the FBI





