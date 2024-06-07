CROWS KNOW

Destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem by Francesco Hayez. Oil on canvas, 1867.



The Jewish chronicle of London, said in 1919: There is much in fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolsheviks, in the fact that the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.

Henry T Ford

The star of David, the Jewish national emblem, is a six pointed star, formed by two triangles, one standing on its base, the other on its apex. Deprived of their base lines these triangles approximate the familiar Masonic emblem of the square and compass.



As the jew is the past master in the art of symbolism, it may not be without significance that the Bolshevik star has one point less than the star of David. For there is still one point to be fore filled in the world Program as outlined in the Protocols---and that is the enthronement of our leader. When he comes the world autocrat for whom the whole program is framed, the sixth point may be added.

The five points of the star now apparently assured are the Purse, the Peerage, the Press, Palestine and Proletarianism. The sixth point will be the prince of Israel.

Hosea



2 The beginning of the word of the Lord by Hosea. And the Lord said to Hosea, Go, take unto thee a wife of whoredoms and children of whoredoms: for the land hath committed great whoredom, departing from the Lord.

3 So he went and took Gomer the daughter of Diblaim; which conceived, and bare him a son.

4 And the Lord said unto him, Call his name Jezreel; for yet a little while, and I will avenge the blood of Jezreel upon the house of Jehu, and will cause to cease the kingdom of the house of Israel.